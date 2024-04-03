Tamil Comedian Actor Visweswara Rao Passed Away Due to Cancer at 64

Renowned Tamil actor Visweswara Rao passed away at a Chennai hospital after a battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. According to an Indian Express report, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on April 2 due to cancer-related complications.

Reports says that he had been receiving treatment for the illness for the past few years. His last rites are scheduled for later today. Visweswara Rao embarked on his career at the age of six, appearing in approximately 300 films during his extensive tenure.

Visweswara Rao was renowned for his portrayal of supporting characters in Tamil cinema. Notably, he gained recognition for his role as Laila’s father in Suriya’s Pithamagan, a film written and directed by Bala. Additionally, he was memorable for his brief yet impactful performance as the irksome shop owner in Madhavan’s Evano Oruvan.

In Telugu cinema, Visweswara Rao also showcased his talent as a comedian. Furthermore, he contributed to various television serials in supporting capacities. Some of the notable films he was associated with include Bhakta Potana, Potti Pleader, Sisindri Chittibabu, and Andala Ramudu. According to News18, numerous luminaries from the Telugu film fraternity, such as Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, and Jr NTR, paid their final respects to the late artist. Chiranjeevi laid a wreath on the late actor's casket, while Pawan Kalyan offered his respects with folded hands. Jr NTR was also observed expressing his condolences.

Visweswara Rao shared the screen with esteemed actors like Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan in several films. Additionally, he had the opportunity to work alongside late chief ministers MGR, NTR, and J Jayalalithaa.