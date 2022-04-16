Tamil Nadu MLA seeks ban on Vijay-starrer 'Beast' for insulting Musilm community

MMK President M.H. Jawahirullah has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to ban Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Beast. According to reports, the MLA has written to CM while asking him to impose a ban on the film for insulting the Muslim community. Jawahirullah cited the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar and said that the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the Covid-19 pandemic had rendered service to the community, but the latest release demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

According to him, movies like “Viswaroopam”, and “Thupakki” had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in production of such movies, now “The Beast” has given life to such a movie genre. The Tamil movie is produced by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group, and directed by Nelson. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar enjoyed a massive opening at the box office with a total of Rs 26.40 crores. The film became the second-highest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay. The film's plot revolves around Vijay's Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent, and his efforts to fight against terrorists attacking a mall and taking visitors as hostages. The movie which opened to mix reviews has already been banned in Kuwait and Qatar. The latest release is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group. Earlier, the Ministry of Information in Kuwait had banned the film citing scenes depicting terrorists hijacking a mall in Chennai with the protagonist fighting them.