Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar Hospitalised in Chennai

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar has reportedly been admitted to the hospital over a health scare in Chennai. Reports suggest that the Vidaa Muyarchi actor was taken to Apollo Hospital on Thursday morning. This news has sparked speculation and concern about his health.

Ajith Kumar is now working on 'Vidaamuyarchi'. The much-awaited biggie is said to be a racy thriller directed by the highly acclaimed Magizh Thirumeni. The shooting is on a break and the actor is in Chennai.Ajith regularly undergoes health check-ups, particularly before international travel, as it's a mandatory precaution. However, the attention surrounding his visit was unprecedented this time. Ajith's routine medical examination was elevated to a newsworthy event due to his celebrity status, despite it being a regular occurrence for him