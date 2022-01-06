Tanishaa Mukerji denies rumours of her secret wedding

Bollywood actress Kajol's sister and 'Bigg Boss' fame Tanishaa Mukerji's recent social media post sparked rumours of the actress secretly tying the knot. One of the photos showed her wearing a self-made crochet top. In another picture, she is seen wearing rings on both her feet, which left social media users speculating if the actress has gotten married and her beach vacation is actually a destination wedding. For the unversed, in Indian culture, toe rings are traditionally put when a woman gets married.

Rubbishing all such rumours in an interview with a news portal, Tanishaa said that she likes wearing toe rings. She thought it looked good and hence she took a picture of them and posted it. The actress cleared the air by stating that there is nothing more to it. Elaborating further about her marriage plans, she admitted that it is indeed on her mind but she is yet to find the right guy. Tanishaa added that she is not breaking all hearts yet. Whenever she will marry, she will let the world know about it. According to her, she is not a quiet person so her wedding will be a fanfare. When asked if she has not yet found the man of her dreams, she replied by saying that the whole world knows that she is single. There is no need to keep it ambiguous. The actress added that she is happy being single. Tanishaa was earlier in a relationship with Armaan Kohli. However, the two parted ways.