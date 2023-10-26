Tanya Maniktala-lead detective drama series P.I. Meena to stream on this date

Prime Video on Thursday announced "P.I. Meena", a crime-detective drama series featuring actor Tanya Maniktala in the lead.Billed as a "edge-of-your-seat" drama, the Amazon Original series will premiere on Prime Video on November 3. It also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.The eight-episode series will premiere exclusively in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. P.I. Meena is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

“With each title at Prime Video, we envision and endeavour to not only entertain our audience, but also take them on a journey that captivates and engages them to the greatest extent. Crime investigation dramas are one of the most thriving and promising sub-genres,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi Originals, Prime Video. “P.I. Meena is another addition to our rich library of content, offering an extremely compelling, female-led narrative that promises to keep the audience hooked to their screens until the very climax—and probably even after. I’m certain our customers across age groups and content preferences will thoroughly enjoy the mystery, intrigue, twists, and turns that unfold in P.I. Meena, when an unrelenting private investigator delves deeper in her efforts to try and unravel the mystery behind suspicious events.”Writer and creator Arindam Mitra added: "We set out to create a story that transports the audience into the dark, gritty, and maze-like world of crime through the lens of private investigator Meena, and are proud to have achieved such a strong, female-protagonist driven story, complemented by a riveting storyline and slick direction by Debaloy. P.I. Meena is one of our most ambitious projects, and we’re thrilled to be able to take it to a worldwide audience in over 240 countries and territories with Prime Video, who not only share our vision but also helped us push the envelope at every step of the journey in making the series.”

“I have always been overtly drawn to, and enticed by investigative thrillers. With P.I. Meena being my first Hindi project, I couldn’t have hoped for a better way to mark my foray into the space. While it is the director’s job to bring a story to life, it is a Herculean task to translate the pages of a script to the screens of the audience. I am grateful for the opportunity and support from everyone involved in this fulfilling journey of making P.I. Meena as we have visualized it. And now, we wait with bated breath to see the response of the audience to our labour of love,” said director Debaloy Bhattacharya.