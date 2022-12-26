Tape Face to kickstart 6-city India tour in Jan 2023

Mumbai, Dec 26 Comedian Sam Wills, popularly known as Tape Face, is set to embark on his first multi-city India tour which will start in January and will go on for 2 weeks.

He will be performing his silent comedy shows starting with Pune on January 25, with three shows in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The final show will be in Mumbai on February 5, 2023.

Sam is a modern-day silent comic artiste from New Zealand. Through simple, clever and charming humour, which involves no talking - drama with no acting, he has cultivated a universal appeal through his work.

Talking about his tour, Sam Wills stated: "I'm beyond excited to make my debut in India! And cannot wait to bring a show I am very proud of as part of my on-going world tour. Las Vegas is coming to India, and I am lost for words".

Simon Cowell has pinned him as a modern Charlie Chaplin. The tickets for the tour are available on BookMyShow.

