'Taqdeer' from 'Coke Studio Bharat' showcases 'bait bazi'

Mumbai, March 24 'Taqdeer', the new song from 'Coke Studio Bharat' was released on Friday. It brings alive the romance of the Heer Ranjha with a blend of nostalgia and the age-old art form of 'bait bazi' which is a verbal game and a genre of Urdu poetry played by composing verses of Urdu poems. All the elements in the track are woven together with Punjabi beats. The song harps on the playful lovers' quarrel.

The song has been composed by Donn Bhat and has singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur leading the collective. Rapper, songwriter, and producer Prabh Deep injects the song with his energy and adds a distinct freshness to it.

Ankur Tewari, who has curated the song and is known for his work on the 'Gully Boy' album, said in a statement: "I think we have a great song that captures the profound feeling of a struggle with one's own thinking. While curating the song we used the poetic rhyme scheme of bait bazi as with Coke Studio Bharat we wish to take our folk traditions and culture to the younger generation and enthrall the global audience with the richness of Indian music."

Speaking about the launch and the feelings the song bought out while creating it, rapper Prabh Deep stated: "It has been a journey of self-discovery of elucidating emotions, and these nuances have been taken from the simple yet complex realms of nature. It has been an enriching experience to collaborate with some of the finest people in the industry and to curate a song we all yearn to become the next biggest soulful music the listeners wanted."

Coca-Cola has partnered with Universal Music India (UMI) as executive producers for the launch of 'Coke Studio Bharat'.

Rashmeet Kaur said: "This is a very beautiful song that showcases a story of lovers who are destined to be together yet quarrel and blame one another, in a beautiful poetic banter form which I believe is a very relatable emotion in one's life. This is a song that is very close to my heart as I am also singing Bulleh Shah's poem and I hope it delivers its magic to everyone listening to it."

'Taqdeer' is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.



