Tara Sutaria Addresses Viral AP Dhillon Concert Video and Veer Pahariya’s Reaction, Calls it Clever Editing

Tara Sutaria and her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya attend AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai on Saturday. Tara joined singer on stage and sung their collab song Thodi Si Daru. After the concert one video went viral on social media where AP Dhillon is seen hugging and giving a friendly kiss on her check, cut to Veer Pahariya's confuse reaction. Tara recently shared a concert video on her official Instagram account clearing air about what exactly happened at the event.

She captioned video, "Loud and proud and in it together Ap Dhillon FAV What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together". Talking about the viral video indirectly she wrote, " P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies."

Adding to the clarification Veer commented on,"Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru Jokers."

Veer Talks about his bond with Tara

Veer Pahariya told Travel + Leisure India that he and Tara Sutaria connected instantly on their first date, where he played piano and she sang until sunrise, leading them to openly express their affection. Dating since reportedly 2025, they claim to have supported each other through everything, feeling as though they've known each other their whole lives. Sutaria and Pahariya's relationship was speculated upon early in 2025, with social media interactions and public appearances confirming it by mid-year.