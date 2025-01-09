Tara Sutaria shares she granny’s Christmas pudding recipe

Mumbai, Jan 9 Tara Sutaria keeps on treating the fans with sneak peeks into her daily life through social media. The actress recently took to her official Instagram account and shared her granny’s Christmas pudding recipe

In the clip dropped on the photo-sharing app, Tara Sutaria can be seen looking adorable in her Christmas pajamas, along with a matching shirt.

The 'Marjaavaan' actress was seen mixing the ingredients of the pudding in a big bowl. The video further included a voiceover by Tara Sutaria, "So, I am making my granny's famous Christmas pudding, and I am so excited to show you guys the end result. After mixing all the ingredients

very well, we put them in tins, boil them for a few hours, and pour a little bit of alcohol, set it ablaze, and dig in. Fun fact- I made sixteen puddings this year and already can't wait for next Christmas"

Tara Sutaria captioned the post, "Christmas pudding from scratch!!! A messy but fun affair.. Tons of fruit, wine, nuts, bread crumbs, rum and beer go into making a traditional pudding what it must be! Apart from cooking (two) turkeys and all the trimmings on December 25, this has been our family’s Christmas tradition for over forty years now. Here’s a little snippet of me and the stages of getting our pudding ready to set ablaze! P.S - Wearing Christmas pajamas all year round, I don’t care!!!"

As soon as the post was up, netizens started flooding the comment section with remarks like, "Wow Taarak so so beautiful and so talented beautiful actors". One of the Insta users said, "You don’t talk you sing the best melodies in the form of words". Another one wrote, "Tara you are too cute...I really love the way you are." One of the comments read, "Wow yummy". Another netizen was of the opinion, "How i can get this pudding and from where".

On the professional front, reports were doing rounds that Tara Sutaria will be seen as 'KGF' actor Yash’s second love interest in Geetu Mohandas’ "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups". However, the actress cleared the air saying that these reports were baseless.

