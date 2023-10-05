'Tara Vs Bilal' fame Harshvardhan Rane gets candid about his upcoming projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who was last seen in the romantic drama 'Tara Vs Bilal', opened up about his upcoming projects which include 'Kun Faya Kun', 'Miranda Brothers', 'Dange', and 'F9'.

He said, "I had promised a big filmmaker that I will start considering web series only if I finish 10 Hindi films first because I just wrapped up filming for my 9th, just 1 more film to go before he calls me up. I've always tried to make the most of my downtime by honing my art internally, but I'm finally pleased that my audience will get to watch me in four distinct films before next summer."

Taking to his Instagram, Harshvardhan shared details about his upcoming releases. He wrote, "#KunFayaKun coming out sometime soon, somewhere on Jio. Jaise hi poora details milega I will give you:) So happy, you will hopefully see 2 releases this year, and 2 film releases next year, as I have almost finished 4 Hindi films 1. #KunFayaKun 2. #MirandaBrothers 3. #Dange 4. #F9 (special appearance)"

'Kun Faya Kun' stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It is directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer. Further, it has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

The second film, 'Miranda Brothers', is a sports drama helmed by Sanjay Gupta, and also features Meezaan Jaaferi. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rane and Jaaferi.

Bejoy Nambiar's 'Dange' is the next film in Harshvardhan's lineup. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and is touted to be a college drama.

The fourth film is untitled and is being referred to as F9 since it's Harshvardhan's 9th film. It is directed by Abhinay Deo and will have the actor in a special appearance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor