Taron Egerton blushed when faced with his boyhood crush Rachel Weisz

Los Angeles, June 18 Actor Taron Egerton was hugely embarrassed and blushed when his boyhood crush on Rachel Weisz was revealed during a live interview with the actress.

The incident occurred during Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series talk, when a Variety staff member handed Weisz, 53, an iPad which caused Egerton to become noticeably embarrassed and concerned about its contents.

Egerton, 33, asked: "It's going to embarrass me, isn't it?" as reported by People.

He was taken aback when the iPad started playing footage of his appearance on the 'Watch What Happens Live' show in 2019.

In the video, the host, Andy Cohen, had asked Egerton about his first celebrity infatuation. The actor without hesitation replied: "Rachel Weisz," and called her "gorgeous."

Egerton also disclosed that Weisz was his "free pass" in his relationship at the time during the talk show interview.

The 'Black Widow' and 'The Mummy' actress reacted to the throwback clip with a simple "oh", while Egerton blushed, burying his head in his hand.

"I cannot believe you're doing that to me," he told the Variety staff, avoiding eye contact with Weisz. "Thanks for that, guys."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor