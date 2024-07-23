Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Anju Modi all set to showcase their latest collection at FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend

New Delhi [India], July 23 : From Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya and Rahul Mishra to many other renowned bridal couturiers are all set to showcase their latest collections at the second edition of the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the lineup for the grand event, which will take place at Taj Palace, New Delhi on August 3 and 4.

The couturiers like Asal and Mard by Abu Sandeep, Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta Couture, Jayanti Reddy, Anita Dongre, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom By Isha Jajodia, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Mynah's Reynu Taandon, Sulakshana Monga, Siddartha Tytler, Shanti Banaras, Asha Gautam and Madhav Agasti will be showing their collection at the wedding extravaganza.

While talking about the significance of the event, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI said, "The overwhelming response to our inaugural FDCI Wedding Weekend set a high standard. This year, we aim to elevate the shopping experience even more to the discerning consumer. Print and digital media together form a comprehensive and creative promotional strategy, reaching diverse audiences and driving consumer interest."

"By uniting coveted couturiers, jewellers, gifting and accessory partners with wedding professionals, we continue to tap into the booming Indian wedding and luxury fashion market, making this event the premier platform for acquiring festive couture, red-carpet creations, and exquisite jewellery," he added in a statement.

Aside from these well-known designers, the exhibition will feature exquisite jewellery brands. During the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend, attendees can interact with these famous fashion designers and explore their collections.

