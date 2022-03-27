Taylor Swift attends Pre-Oscar Party with beau Joe Alwyn

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made a rare public appearance, hitting up the CAA Pre-Oscar Party and were spotted looking much in love.

As per E! News, Taylor and her longtime boyfriend had a date night out at the party, held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

Although the couple kept a relatively low profile and did not pose for any photos, a source told E! News that the 32-year-old singer and the 31-year-old British actor "looked very much in love and were together the majority of the night."

"Taylor was hanging out at the bar chatting with Zoe Kravitz for a while," the source said. "Both of them were laughing and had smiles on their faces."

According to the eyewitness, Taylor also ran into Hailey Bieber and the two stars said hello at the bar.

"Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," the source added. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."

A second source added that Taylor and Joe "were very coupley and cute and seemed happy to be there together."

"Taylor and Joe were together all night," the insider shared. "He was leading her around introducing her to people, and Taylor also introducing people to Joe. When Joe was leading Taylor around he held his arm around her back."

The eyewitness said the couple also hung out with one of Taylor's BFFs Alana Haim and they were "laughing and chatting and having a great time."

The rock-solid couple has been dating since 2016, although they rarely share details about their love life. The 10-time Grammy winner and the 'Harriet' star have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years. Joe was even credited under a pseudonym when he collaborated with Taylor on her 'folklore' and 'evermore' albums.

Meanwhile, this year's Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday and will air live on ABC at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (5:30 am on Monday as per IST).

( With inputs from ANI )

