Taylor Swift bags 13th Grammy award, announces new album 'The Tortured Poet's Department'

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : Good news for all the 'Swifties' as the pop-sensation Taylor Swift has bagged her 13th Grammy Award.

She won the Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights' at the Grammy Awards 2024.

Taking to X, Grammys shared a post and wrote, "Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Midnights' @TaylorSwift13 #GRAMMYs."

Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Midnights' @TaylorSwift13 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8osU8JDA3Y— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024

The 'Anti-Hero' artist won over Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, Ed Sheeran's - (Subtract).

With her 13th Grammy win, Swift also announced her new album 'The Tortured Poet's Department' which will be out on April 19.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," as per PEOPLE.

She added, "It's called the Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Soon after her announcement, she took to Instagram and shared the poster of her album.

She captioned the post, "All's fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

'Midnights', released in October 2022, marked Swift's tenth original studio album and spawned massive hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero," which hit No. 1, as well as "Lavender Haze" and "Karma," which both reached No. 2 on the chart, reported PEOPLE.

