Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce at AFC Championship victory celebration

Washington [US], January 27 : Taylor Swift was all smiles as she cheered her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during his celebratory speech following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the AFC Championship, according to People.

The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday, January 26, at Arrowhead Stadium and earned their spot in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Swift, 35, watched the game from the field with Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. After the win, Kelce, 35, joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and the Hunt family on stage to address Chiefs Kingdom. During his speech, Kelce celebrated the fans and the opportunity to play at Arrowhead Stadium before breaking into song.

"Hey, before you guys get out of here," Kelce said, as he sang the chorus of "Get Down Tonight" by KC & The Sunshine Band.

"Just do a little dance. Make a little love," he added while encouraging the crowd to join in. Swift also clapped and laughed as Kelce ended with a spirited "Yeah!"

According to People magazine, during the nail-biting game, Swift appeared anxious as she watched from a VIP suite alongside her family. Videos shared by fans showed her fidgeting nervously, but the entire family donned Chiefs colors to support Kelce and his team.

This marks the Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. They will attempt to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win three titles in a row. The 2025 Super Bowl will take place on February 9 at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, featuring Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show headliner with a special appearance by SZA.

