Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce at NFL game with Ryan, Blake, Sophie, Hugh

New Jersey [US], October 2 : American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium for NFL game in New Jersey on Sunday night to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they play on the road against the New York Jets, Variety reported.

Several celebrities, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge, and others, joined the singer-songwriter at the game.

Much of the broadcast's beginning featured the musician's presence, including the game's commentators greeting Swifties to the game.

As per Variety, the ‘The Voice’ host Carson Daly also gave a package from the set of the reality competition show, which was intended to introduce Swift fans to the game and provide background information about Kelce.

It featured numerous puns based on her song titles and was set to the song ‘Welcome to New York,’ which alluded to the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets.

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1708686273521889405

The broadcast also mentioned how disabled Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who attended the game for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the season, went on Swift's Eras Tour with his friend Miles Teller over the summer.

Several times, both in the studio and on the field, the broadcasters referred to the game as "star-studded."

Following the Chiefs' first touchdown, the camera went to Swift, who was seen hugging those surrounding her.

There was also a commercial break early in the game that featured the theatrical run of Swift's Eras Tour concert film, as well as a video of the singer-songwriter appearing on a Times Square billboard.

