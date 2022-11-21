Taylor Swift dominates American Music Awards with six wins: See full list of winners
Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year.
The 'Style' singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win.
As per a report by Variety, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony.
The 'Ojitos lindos' singer was followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each.
British musicians Adele and Harry Styles bagged five nods each.
This year, new categories were introduced to the awarding list of the show, according to a report by Variety.
'Favourite afrobeats artist', K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album were the latest additions.
Apart from these, two categories which were discontinued, reappeared this year.
These were the 'Favourite touring artist' and soundtrack categories.
According to a report by Variety, 17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award.
Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox and Charlie Puth took to stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits.
Known for her acrobatic performances, pop singer Pink performed a heart-warming tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John.
She sang her famous song 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' from the uber-successful musical film 'Grease'.
Check out the entire list of awardees below: -
Taylor Swift - ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - Pnau Remix" - COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Coldplay - FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Taylor Swift "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Harry Styles - FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Taylor Swift -FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
BTS - FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Harry Styles "As It Was" - FAVORITE POP SONG
Morgan Wallen - FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Taylor Swift - FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Dan + Shay - FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You" - FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Kendrick Lamar - FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Nicki Minaj - FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future ft. Drake & Tems "Wait for U" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Chris Brown - FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Beyonce - FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyonce "Renaissance" - FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyonce "Break My Soul"- FAVORITE R&B SONG
Bad Bunny - FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta - FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Yahritza Y Su Esencia - FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti" - FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Sebastian Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" - FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Machine Gun Kelly - FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Maneskin "Beggin'" - FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Ghost "Impera" - FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
for KING & COUNTRY - FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Tamela - FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Marshmello - FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
"Elvis" - FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Wizkid - FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
BTS - FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
As per Variety, the AMAs 2022 were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The host of the event was American TV personality, Wayne Brady.
( With inputs from ANI )
