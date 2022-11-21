Taylor Swift dominates American Music Awards with six wins: See full list of winners

Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year.

The 'Style' singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win.

As per a report by Variety, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony.

The 'Ojitos lindos' singer was followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each.

British musicians Adele and Harry Styles bagged five nods each.

This year, new categories were introduced to the awarding list of the show, according to a report by Variety.

'Favourite afrobeats artist', K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album were the latest additions.

Apart from these, two categories which were discontinued, reappeared this year.

These were the 'Favourite touring artist' and soundtrack categories.

According to a report by Variety, 17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award.

Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox and Charlie Puth took to stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits.

Known for her acrobatic performances, pop singer Pink performed a heart-warming tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John.

She sang her famous song 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' from the uber-successful musical film 'Grease'.

Check out the entire list of awardees below: -

Taylor Swift - ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - Pnau Remix" - COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Coldplay - FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Taylor Swift "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Harry Styles - FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift -FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

BTS - FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Harry Styles "As It Was" - FAVORITE POP SONG

Morgan Wallen - FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Taylor Swift - FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Dan + Shay - FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You" - FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Kendrick Lamar - FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj - FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future ft. Drake & Tems "Wait for U" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Chris Brown - FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Beyonce - FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyonce "Renaissance" - FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyonce "Break My Soul"- FAVORITE R&B SONG

Bad Bunny - FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta - FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Yahritza Y Su Esencia - FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti" - FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Sebastian Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" - FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Machine Gun Kelly - FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Maneskin "Beggin'" - FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Ghost "Impera" - FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

for KING & COUNTRY - FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Tamela - FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Marshmello - FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

"Elvis" - FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Wizkid - FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

BTS - FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

As per Variety, the AMAs 2022 were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The host of the event was American TV personality, Wayne Brady.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor