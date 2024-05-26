Taylor Swift mesmerizes fans with first live performance of 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Washington [US], May 26 : In a dazzling two-night performance at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 25, Taylor Swift delivered a concert experience to remember.

Fans eagerly awaited the iconic singer's choice of surprise songs, and Swift did not disappoint.

The 34-year-old pop sensation, known for her hit 'So High School,' performed a heartfelt acoustic mashup featuring the title track from her latest record-breaking album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' as confirmed by People magazine.

This marked the first time the song was performed live, creating a moment of sheer magic for the fans in attendance and those following online.

The acoustic set also included 'Now That We Don't Talk' from the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, adding a nostalgic touch to the evening.

As the night progressed, Swift took to the piano, adorned with painted flowers, for another surprise mashup.

This time, she combined 'You're on Your Own Kid' from her recent album Midnights with 'Long Live,' a beloved track from her 2010 album Speak Now, according to People magazine.

The emotional performance left fans in awe, showcasing Swift's versatility and connection to her music across different eras.

While Taylor Swift enchanted Lisbon, her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, stayed stateside, attending a Dallas Stars hockey game.

Despite his absence, Kelce has made efforts to join Swift during her European tour, including a recent visit to Italy.

On May 17, the couple enjoyed a romantic day in Lake Como, capturing memories despite the rain, and dining at the quaint Locanda La Tirlindana in Bellagio, People magazine reported.

The Lisbon concerts came shortly after Swift's tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, where she experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her May 19 show.

A viral video showed Swift humorously dealing with a tricky blue wrap dress that revealed her shiny gold bra top. Swift's team quickly assisted, resolving the issue while the crowd cheered her on.

As the Eras Tour continues its European leg, Swift's next destination is Madrid, Spain, for another highly anticipated two-night performance.

