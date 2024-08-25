Taylor Swift praises Zoe Kravitz's 'Blink Twice', says "Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny..."

Washington [US], August 25 : Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut film 'Blink Twice' is receiving all the love from singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. She took to her social media handle to praise her friend and filmmaker for her latest project, reported Deadline.

The Grammy Award winner took to her Instagram Story to praise Kravitz for the psychological thriller, which opened this weekend to 7.1 million dollars, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

"This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning," wrote Swift. "The performances are phenomenal. @zoeisabellakravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision. I'm so blown away by what she's accomplished here and I can't wait to watch everyone discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker."

Swift also included a trigger warning that the film "contains mature themes and depictions of violence, including sexual violence. This may be upsetting or triggering to some viewers."

"'Blink Twice' follows cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie), who becomes infatuated with tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) and joins him on a trip to his private island, where strange things begin to happen. Written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, the movie also stars Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Simon Rex, Geena Davis, Kyle MacLachlan, Christian Slater and Adria Arjona," according to Deadline.

Earlier, Swift showed her support and appreciation for Ryan Reynolds after his blockbuster project 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiered last month.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it," she wrote with a group photo of herself, Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

"But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave," mentioned Swift, adding, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" reported Deadline.

