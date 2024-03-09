Taylor Swift runs into Travis Kelce's arms for kiss on fifth night of Singapore Eras Tour

Los Angeles, March 9 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift put up a public display of affection with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in Singapore during the latest leg of her Eras tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the fifth night of his girlfriend's Tour run at Singapore National Stadium, reports People magazine.

Swift changed the lyrics of ‘Karma’ to shout him out once again, before they shared a kiss following the show. Kelce, 34, flew across the globe to see Swift, 34, in concert.

As per People, she expressed her appreciation by editing the lyrics of her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Karma’, singing on stage, as per fan videos, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

After her performance, concert-goers spotted the NFL star standing behind the stage waiting for the Grammy winner, who ran into his arms for a hug and a couple of kisses, as per a video shared on social media.

Fans realised Kelce would be in attendance for the show upon spotting him in the stands with friends at the venue in Kallang, per a photo posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The football player's friend Harry Clark also shared an Instagram Story video of himself sporting an Eras Tour wristband, and he tagged his location as the National Stadium.

