Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

The Short Film' and 'The Man' at the 2022 VMA Awards.

Swift is the first female artist in Grammy history to have won their most coveted prize, Album of the Year, three times. She has won 11 Grammy awards overall.

The 14-minute production 'All Too Well: The Short Film', which Swift wrote and directed, recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival with a special 35mm print, as per Deadline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor