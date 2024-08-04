Taylor Swift shares she is in "excellent mood" after Eras Tour

Washington [US], August 4 : Taylor Swift shared the achievement she and her fans had accomplished at the city's PGE Narodowy stadium during her third and final Eras concert in Warsaw, Poland, reported People.

In a video posted by a fan account on TikTok, the pop superstar said in a speech onstage at the show, "I'm in a fantastic mood tonight. And I just thought I would tell you ... it is because of something that you did ... you made us, the Eras Tour, the very first tour to ever play three sold-out nights in this stadium!"

Swift then raised her arms in the air and did a small dance on the spot while the supporters in the stadium shouted."And that has put me in an excellent mood," she exclaimed.

The singer continued in another clip posted of her speech, "I was already in a great mood because we've been lucky enough to play here two nights before tonight. And I have to be honest with you, Warsaw you have exceeded any dream I could have had for how amazing a crowd could be."

Swift's final Eras show in Warsaw comes as she performed her first-ever headlining concert in Poland, which began in the city on Thursday, August 1.

Taylor Swift delighted her fans in Warsaw this week by incorporating Polish phrases into her Eras Tour performance. The pop star, known for her engaging live shows, surprised the audience with greetings and expressions she learned for the occasion.

During her second of three shows at Warsaw's PGE Narodowy on August 2, Swift charmed the crowd with a mix of Polish phrases. She greeted fans with "siema" and said "milo was poznac" ("nice to meet you"). Throughout the performance, she also used phrases like "warszawa, witajcie na Eras Tour" ("welcome to the Eras Tour"), "kocham was" ("I love you"), "dziekjie" ("thank you"), and "wszystko dobrze" ("everything's fine?"). These moments were quickly shared online, with fans expressing their excitement over Swift's efforts to connect with her Polish audience.

In addition to her linguistic efforts, Swift kept her setlist fresh and engaging. Before performing the song "August" from Folklore, she playfully asked the audience, "Hey, what month is it?" She also introduced two new mash-ups during her set. One combined "Red" and "Maroon" into a nearly five-minute piano rendition, while the other mixed "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" and "I Can See You."

Swift previously sang "exile" in Los Angeles in August 2023, Australia in February and Scotland in June.

Swift's final performance in Warsaw coincided with the release of a new promotional video for the NBC Olympics.

"Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching," Swift says in the video. "... Katie, Sha'Carri and Simone. Three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris," she concluded, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor