Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted together after Chiefs' win at Arrowhead stadium

Washington [US], September 6 : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together after the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, as per People.

The couple was seen holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Swift showed her support for Kelce in a stylish game-day outfit, wearing a corseted denim Versace crop top, jean shorts, and red thigh-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti. Kelce sported a matching white and orange gradient outfit with a vest, dark shades, and a cap.

During the game, Swift was seen cheering alongside Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, in the stadium's box seats.

The two were spotted laughing and chatting as they watched the game, which ended with the Chiefs' 27-20 win. At one point, Swift even gave fans a thumbs-up while standing next to Ed.

Before the game, Swift arrived at the stadium on a golf cart and greeted fans.

Her appearance came just a day after a representative for Kelce denied the authenticity of documents circulating online about a supposed breakup plan between him and Swift, calling them "entirely false and fabricated," according to People. Travis' PR team is reportedly working with legal experts to take action against the forgery, the outlet reported.

Swift and Kelce first confirmed their relationship in October last year, nearly a year after Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023.

