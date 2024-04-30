Taylor Swift will not attend 2024 Met Gala, here is why

Washington [US], April 30 : American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is skipping the 2024 Met Gala. The singer, who just dropped her album 'Tortured Poets Department' is reportedly missing out on the fashion's biggest night as she wants to focus on rehearsals and tour preparation ahead of her Eras Tour in Paris before travelling all over Europe during the spring and summer, reported People.

The Met Gala, which always takes place on the first Monday in May, will be held on May 6.

The Grammy winner has taken over the Billboard chart again. Her album racks up 1 billion Spotify streams in a week.

According to People, this year's theme is centred on the 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' exhibit, which will feature approximately 250 items including 15 significant pieces such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown that span over 400 years of history. "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," said Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will serve as the night's co-chairs. Although the Met Gala is just a few weeks away, some of them have yet to finalise their outfits (who can blame them, with so much pressure?).

The 'Challengers' actress, who has already attended five times (her amazing Cinderella makeovers on the famed stairs are just memorable), recently told Vanity Fair that she still doesn't "really know" what she'll be wearing, but she has "ideas."

Meanwhile, the This is Me...Now singer is still ruminating over a few potentials. "I have a few different sketches. I'm still deciding," Lopez told Vogue this week. "I'm also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. Like, I like choices, and then I go, 'Okay, this is how I feel today,' and then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look 'cause that is the night for looks, reported People.

