Taylor Swift's 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' is out!

Washington [US], April 19 : Fourteen-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift has once again captivated audiences with her latest musical offering, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' which she unveiled on Friday.

The album, comprising 16 tracks, offers a profound exploration of the stages of grief and heartbreak, inviting listeners to navigate through a spectrum of emotions.

In a notable collaboration, Swift joins forces with acclaimed artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine on two tracks.

Additionally, fans can expect bonus tracks such as 'The Manuscript,' 'The Bolter,' 'The Albatross,' and 'The Black Dog,' featured on various vinyl versions of the album, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Describing the album as "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time," Swift shared her reflections on her official Instagram handle.

She emphasized the closure of a chapter in her life, asserting, "There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed."

The anticipation surrounding the album reached unprecedented heights, with Spotify announcing it as the most pre-saved album in the platform's history. Swift's strategic album teasers on social media only added to the fervour, with fans eagerly deciphering clues about its themes and inspirations.

Speculation about the album's focus on Swift's personal experiences, particularly her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn, intensified as fans dissected song titles and lyrics.

Swift herself confirmed heartbreak as a central theme, unveiling exclusive Apple Music playlists that delve into the five stages of grief.

Amidst the excitement, Swift's return to TikTok marked a resolution in the dispute between the platform and Universal Music Group, her music distributor.

The album's release follows her previous Grammy-winning success with 'Midnights' in 2022, further solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Check out the track list below:

1. Fortnight (Ft. Post Malone)

2. The Tortured Poets Department

3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys

4. Down Bad

5. So Long, London

6. But Daddy I Love Him

7. Fresh Out the Slammer

8. Florida!!! (Ft. Florence + the Machine)

9. Guilty as Sin?

10. Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

12. loml

13. I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

15. The Alchemy

16. Clara Bow

Taylor Swift announced her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets' during the 2024 Grammys.

