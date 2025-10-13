Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' docuseries to stream from December 12

Washington DC [US], October 13 : Singer Taylor Swift on Monday announced the release date of the six-part docuseries, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era'.

The docu-series will premiere on Disney+ on December 12, accompanied by the simultaneous release of a new concert film, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show," shot at the tour finale in Vancouver.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taylor Swift shared a teaser trailer for the documentary, which lasts a minute and 39 seconds.

While announcing the release date, Taylor wrote, "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

She continued, "The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus."

The video showcased behind-the-scenes of the Era Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

As announced on the show 'Good Morning America,' the documentary series is described as "an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world," spotlighting "performers, family members, and friends", including tour opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter and guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, reported Variety.

The first two of the six episodes will go up for streaming on December 12, with two more episodes at a time each of the two weeks after that.

According to Variety, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era' is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal.

While "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show," is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

The concert movie will showcase the Eras Tour finale, which took place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on December 8, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor