"Team India": Shefali Shah poses with Jim Sarbh, Vir Das at International Emmy Awards

New York [US], November 21 : Indian nominees Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das are ready for the prestigious 51st International Emmy Awards 2023, and the trio brought a touch of Indian glamour to the red carpet.

Taking to Instagram story, Shefali shared a picture of the trio.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Team India" along with red heart emojis.

All smiles as Shefali, Jim and Vir posed for a camera.

Best Actress nominee Shefali Shah flaunted her beautiful red saree with golden work over it at the International Emmy Awards red carpet in New York on Monday (local time).

For glam on this special occasion, she kept her makeup minimal and wore a saree with a traditional golden statement necklace. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look and red round bindi complimented her entire look.

Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series 'Delhi Crime Season 2'. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Comedian Vir Das also opted for a traditional black bandhgala set for the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. He is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Jim Sarbh decked up in a black suit with a white knot-detailed shirt, and he also posed on the red carpet for photographers.

Jim Sarb is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Rocket Boys'. He will be competing against Ustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City. The ceremony will also see film producer Ektaa Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her work.

