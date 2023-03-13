Team RRR arrives at the red carpet of 2023 Oscar Awards

Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani graced the Oscars 2023 red carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards’ ceremony on Monday. RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category. They were joined by singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, and choreographer Prem Rakshit.

Naatu Naatu is competing with the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihana and it will be performed at the ceremony by American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb. Last time an Indian won an Oscar was at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. Rahman won the Best Original Song and Best Original Score awards for his composition in Slumdog Millionaire. RRR was released in April 2021 and the song Naatu Naatu was shot in the Ukraine’s presidential palace. The film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt.

