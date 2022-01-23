'Team that plays together, slays together': Vicky Kaushal enjoys playing cricket on his day off

By ANI | Published: January 23, 2022 09:31 PM2022-01-23T21:31:15+5:302022-01-23T21:40:12+5:30

Actor Vicky Kaushal spent yet another day playing cricket with his team on his day-off from shoot set.

The actor who was shooting for his upcoming Laxman Utekar's directorial untitled film in Indore, took to his IG stories to share a glimpse of how he spent his day off from the shoot set.

The clip and picture shared by the 'URI' actor feature him batting on a cricket pitch with his film crew playing along.

"The team that plays together, slays together," he wrote alongside the clip.

Meanwhile, the video comes a few hours after actor Sharib Hashmi shared pictures featuring himself with Vicky, Sara Ali Khan and the whole team announcing the wrap up of the film's Indore schedule.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :Vicky KaushalSharib Hashmi