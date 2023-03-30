Teaser of Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi' is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to come up with a new web series titled 'Garmi'. Tigmanshu is best known for directing 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'.

Garmi is the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown with aspirations to become a civil servant. He stumbles into the world of college politics, powerplay and crime.

Take a look at the teaser

It features an ensemble star cast such as Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, Dheerendra Gautam in pivotal roles.

Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar have produced 'Garmi', which will stream this April on SonyLIV.

As per Variety, in 2013, SonyLIV, a division of Sony Pictures Networks India, was the first premium VOD service to launch in India. Since its relaunch in 2020, the streamer has enjoyed tremendous growth on the back of hit Hindi-language shows "Scam", "Mahar" and "Tabbar" and a wide-ranging sports offering.

