Technicolour: Guneet Sharma on his Holi celebration plans

Mumbai, March 15 Actor Guneet Sharma is surely having a gala time with his family in Punjab these days, courtesy his current show 'Tere Dil Vich Rehan De'.

It is set is in Punjab due to which he is able to spend quality time with his beloved family members.

As Holi is just around the corner and the festival of colours is the actor's favourite.

Talking about his celebration plans with family, Guneet reveals: "I will be celebrating the Holi with my family after so many years. I usually stay in Mumbai due to shoots but all thanks to my current show, I will be in my hometown this time. For this year's Holi celebration, I have planned that I will start the day with pooja at my house. In the afternoon, I have my shoot and the cast has decided to celebrate Holi with the poor kids."

"So, we will be having more fun enjoying with them. Also, at the night I will be going for dinner with my family and relatives. I always have missed this thing being out of my town, so this time I want to make it to the fullest! Moreover, my mother knows my love for eating Gujiya mithai on this festival, she will be making that for us," he adds.

