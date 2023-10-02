‘Tejas’ Teaser: Kangana Ranaut evokes pride and adrenaline rush as an Air Force pilot

On Gandhi Jayanti, Kangana Ranaut released the teaser of her highly-anticipated film Tejas. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film will hit the silver screen on October 27. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP, Tejas is said to be another ultimate patriotic film after URI: The Surgical Strike.The teaser starts with Kangana Ranaut's powerful voiceover that says, "Zaroori nahi hai har baar baat chit honi chahiye. Jung ke maidaan mein ab jung honi chahiye. Ke ho gaya hai mere watan pe bahut hi sitam. Ab toh akash se barish nahin aag barasani chahiye. Bharate ko chedoge toh chodenge nahi." The teaser will surely strike a chord with every Indian.

Sharing the teaser, Ranaut wrote, "Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October."Set in 2016, Tejas traces the story of a daring woman fighter pilot. Earlier, speaking about her role in the film, Kangana Ranaut had said the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform often go unnoticed and Tejas is a film that honours the role of such an Air Force pilot who puts the country before her life. The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 20 but now the makers have announced September 27 as the new release date.