Telangana: Chiranjeevi meets MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 : Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday met Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The actor exchanged warm greetings with Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Chiranjeevi and MoS felicitated each other with shawl.

Taking to X handle, Bandi Sanjay Kumar shared pictures from the meeting along with a caption, that read, "Always a delight to meet Annaya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu - a well wisher and humble person. I was a fan of his movies during student days."

https://x.com/bandisanjay_bjp/status/1804883290505318479

Bandi Sanjay Kumar assumed charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 13. He served as the BJP's national general secretary and was the party's former Telangana president. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he won from Telangana's Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, defeating the Congress' Velchala Rajender Rao by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. This is the second term for Bandi Sanjay as MP of Karimnagar.

Earlier on June 19, the MoS receiving a warm reception from the people of Karimnagar upon his arrival for the first time in his constituency after assuming charge in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu and since then he has been entertaining audiences with his versatile acting skills.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

Chiranjeevi received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor