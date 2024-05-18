Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma, Anil Ravipudi, Harish Shankar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 : As the Telugu Film Directors' Association (TFDA) is preparing for a grand celebration of Director's Day on May 19, 2024, renowned filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

The members of the Telugu film industry invited the CM to be a part of the special programme organized to celebrate Directors' Day.

During their meeting with Revanth Reddy, the members of Telugu film fraternity also posed for pictures with the CM and greeted him with a flower bouquet.

The event will be held on May 19 at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The star-studded event will honour late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao for his immense contributions to Indian cinema. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun are expected to attend the special event.

Reportedly, Prabhas donated a huge sum of money to the Telugu Film Directors Association for Director's Day celebrations.

Dasari Narayana was a film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, lyricist, and politician. He worked predominantly in Telugu films apart from Hindi cinema. His works emphasised on social injustice, corruption and gender discrimination. Dasari Narayana directed 150 Telugu movies and holds the Limca World Record for directing most number of films worldwide.

He directed his first film in the early 1970s. He won many prestigious awards, including the National Award, the Filmfare and received honors from the Andhra Pradesh government. He passed away on 30 May 2017. He was 75 when he breathed his last.

