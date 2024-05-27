Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets MM Keeravani to discuss composition of 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 : Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, recently met with poet Ande Sri and composer MM Keeravani to discuss the composition of the state song, titled 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana.'

The song, written by poet and lyricist Ande Sri, was adopted as the official song by the government in February this year.

M.M Keeravani is a recipient of the Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for the 'Naatu Naatu' song and many more acclaimed awards under his name.

The composer is also a recipient of the National Award.

