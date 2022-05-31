Television actor Karan Grover ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2022 08:12 PM2022-05-31T20:12:36+5:302022-05-31T20:13:44+5:30
Television actor Karan Grover tied the knot with Poppy Jabal after being in a relationship for over a decade. The newlyweds took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding, and celebrities, fans flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.
Poppy Jibbal is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is an extremely talented actress, anchor, model, and more. She has worked as a host for numerous sports shows and is a very popular influencer. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress recently came to the limelight with the web series Broken But Beautiful (2018). She had also worked in some Punjabi movies.