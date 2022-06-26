Telugu mystery thriller 'Karthikeya 2' trailer trending on YouTube

Hyderabad, June 26 Theatrical trailer of 'Karthikeya 2, a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 film

'Karthikeya', is receiving an overwhelming response.

With amazing visuals and stunning elements, the recently released trailer is trending on YouTube.

Action-packed voyage of lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha on snow, boat, and in battle is depicted in the trailer.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is making his Tollywood debut with the film, is seen essayig the role of Dhanvantri and explaining several secrets about Lord Krishna and Dwaraka.

There are many suspense components in the trailer, but the primary strengths lie in its gripping music and the narrative.

The female lead is portrayed by Anupama Parameswaran.

The trailer has caught the attention of Telugu folks, and hence, are they awaiting the release of this mystery-oriented movie.

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to social media to convey his best wishes to the team.

"Look forward to what this successful combo has to offer," Naga Chaitanya wrote, as he shared the theatrical trailer on Twitter.

The team is currently concentrating on the post-production work for the upcoming movie, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this July.

The upcoming drama is bankrolled by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts whereas it has the music by Kaala Bhairava, and slated for a release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

