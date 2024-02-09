’Tere Baton Mein Aisaa Uljha Jiya Actor Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Experimenting With Looks for Each Film

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. He fits into every role just as water can take the shape of a bowl. He is seen changing his look for every single film. recently Shahid Kapoor was seen in a new avatar for his newly launched film 'Tere baton mein aisaa Uljha Jiya.' His new look is grabbing fans' attention on social media.

This time Shahid is seen in an urban cool look which is quite different from his previous projects 'Bloody Daddy' and 'Farji'. While talking about his looks Shahid says he likes to change his look according to the script.

He emphasized that he enjoys experimenting with his appearance and adapting it to the roles he plays, unlike some actors who stick to the same look in every film. Shahid cited his diverse roles in films such as 'Bloody Daddy', 'Jersey', and 'Kabir Singh as examples of his willingness to transform his appearance for different characters. He also stated that he is focused on working with a variety of scripts rather than solely for his appearance.

Shahid can call fellow actors for house party?

In this conversation, when Shaheed was asked which three actors can he invite to his house for a party? While answering, he first took the name of the star of his latest film Kriti Sanon and then mentioned the name of Kiara Advani, who was his costar in 'Kabir Singh'.

On the third name, Shahid thought for a long time and again said, 'Mere aise bahut dost hi nahi hain', when Shahid said that he could take anyone's name, he would not be friends with them. That Shahid said, 'Sare achhe hain, main kisi ko bhi bula naito hoon.'