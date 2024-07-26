‘Tere Ghar Mein Aaun?’: Akshay Kumar Addresses Trolls Over His Four Films a Year

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's top actors known for delivering numerous hits, is currently experiencing a rough patch. His last four films did not perform well at the box office. Despite being known for his tight schedule and working around the clock, producing at least four films a year, he is now facing criticism. However, he responded to his critics with a sharp retort.

“They say to me, why do you do four films a year… you should do just one film… okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house?” He continued, “Many people criticize others for working too much. Remember, lucky are those who get work. Here, every day someone complains about unemployment, this issue, that issue… if someone is getting work, let them do it.”

Akshay's new film Sarfira is set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya, and is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath.