Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark, Check Day-Wise Earnings

Tere Ishk Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sason film is ruling box-office with crossing Rs 50 cr mark in first three days. First Monday also, film gained Rs 8.75 cr, which was a good collection, considering the competition. On Tuesday, film earned Rs 10.25 crore adding up total to Rs. 71cr and worldwide film collected Rs 92.5 cr. With strong domestic and overseas earnings indicate it will likely recover its Rs 95 crore budget.

Day 5 is particularly important because the film's domestic earnings are expected to exceed Rs 82 crore. This means it will surpass the total lifetime earnings in India of Dhanush's 2013 film, 'Raanjhanaa,' which earned a little over Rs 60 crore net and reached a total of Rs 81 crore.

'Tere Ishk Mein' has already exceeded these figures with its Hindi net collections, making it Dhanush's most successful Hindi film till date, and it achieved this in just five days. With this pace, the film is likely to cross Rs. 100 cr domestic mark by the end of the first weekend, which will mark Dhanush's first Rs. 100 Cr film in Hindi. However, the film will face box office competition in the coming weeks, with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' releasing this Friday. Both films will have a week before facing further competition from the Hollywood release, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

Tere Ishk Mein Day-wise collection

Day 1 : Rs 16 Cr

Hindi: 15.25 Cr

Tamil: 0.75 Cr

Day 2 : Rs 17 Cr

Hindi: 16.25 Cr

Tamil: 0.75 Cr

Day 3 : Rs 19 Cr

Hindi: 18.25 Cr

Tamil: 0.75 Cr

Day 4: Rs 8.75 Cr

Hindi: 8.25 Cr

Tamil: 0.5 Cr

Day 5 : Rs 10.25 Cr

Hindi: 9.75 Cr

Tamil: 0.5 Cr

Total Box office collection: ₹ 71 Cr

Hindi: 67.75 Cr

Tamil: 3.25 Cr (estimated)