Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s Film Nears Rs 80 Crore Mark

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein continued its strong run at the box office on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. On its sixth day, the film earned Rs 6.85 crore, bringing the total six-day collection to Rs 77.85 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The movie opened with Rs 16 crore on Friday, November 28. It maintained momentum over the weekend, earning Rs 17 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Sunday. The film saw a dip on Monday with Rs 8.25 crore and collected Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the film posted a 12.84 per cent Hindi occupancy in theatres. It recorded 8.83 per cent in morning shows, 13.28 per cent in afternoon shows, 13.01 per cent in evening shows and 16.23 per cent in night shows. The Tamil version recorded an overall 14.62 per cent occupancy. It saw 12.67 per cent in the morning, 19.01 per cent in the afternoon, 11.54 per cent in the evening and 15.25 per cent in the night shows.

Tere Ishk Mein Day-Wise India Net Collections:

Day 1: Rs 16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17 crore

Day 3: Rs 19 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.85 crore

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

It is directed by Aanand L Rai and follows an impulsive young man, played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance ends when she decides to marry someone else. The story then follows his journey through heartbreak and obsession.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer