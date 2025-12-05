Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 7: Tere Ishk Mein has continued its steady run at the box office and closed its first week with strong earnings. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer collected Rs 5.75 crore on Thursday, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.This takes the film’s seven-day total to Rs 83.60 crore. The film opened on November 28 and quickly struck a chord with viewers. Its highest single day collection so far remains Sunday with Rs 19 crore. Despite normal weekday drops, the film has held its pace through the week.

Tere Ishk Mein Day-wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17 crore

Day 3: Rs 19 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.85 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.75 crore

Total: Rs 83.60 crore

The film may face a challenge from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar which releases this week and is expected to take a large share of screens. However, Tere Ishk Mein has finished its first week on a strong note and remains a key performer at the box office.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and follows an impulsive young man, played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance ends when she decides to marry someone else. The story then follows his journey through heartbreak and obsession.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer