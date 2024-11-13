‘Tere Mere Darmiyan’ from Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ captures feeling of heartbreak

Mumbai, Nov 13 The song ‘Tere Mere Darmiyan’ from the upcoming Vikrant Massey-starrer movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’ hit the airwaves on Wednesday. The video of the song features Vikrant Massey and Barkha Singh. The song is a heartbreak track that tugs at the heartstrings. It captures the feeling when love and life collide.

The song is composed by Akhil Sachdeva, and is crooned by Akhil Sachdeva himself and has also penned the lyrics for the song. It showcases the pain of unfulfilled love and the longing of an unrequited dream.

Meanwhile, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

Earlier, Vikrant spoke about the responsibility of the media in bringing out the truth.

The actor told IANS, “All the news channels today are competing with each other, not with regards to their reportage, but for their ratings. Everyone claims to be number one. That is why perhaps you will find a fact-checking department in every media organisation. The more the information, the more misinformation there is. Why I call it a double-edged sword, and I do not blame those sensational news channels either, is because people want to see it. There is a demand for it. It is a simple law of demand and supply”.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, the film is set to release on November 15.

