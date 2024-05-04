"Thala hasn't changed at all": Amitabh Bachchan hugs Rajinikanth on sets of 'Vettaiyan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for his next film 'Vettaiyan', was recently joined by Rajinikanth on the sets. Big B on Saturday shared a picture from his reunion with the 'Thala'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh treated fans with a photo featuring himself and Rajinikanth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6iPKA7hDbN/

In the picture, Amitabh and Rajinikanth are seen hugging and having fun conversation.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"

On Friday, Lycra Production house shared the photos on their X handle and wrote, "The Titans of Indian Cinema! Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan grace the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai, with their unmatched charisma."

https://twitter.com/LycaProductions/status/1786368868459434162?

The photos capture Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth posing in black formals.

Recently, makers updated fans with the film's release date on social media.

Lyca Productions took to its X account to reveal the new poster of the film.

The poster featured Rajinikanth pointing a gun at someone off-screen. He sported black sunglasses and a blue shirt and carried a smile, The text on the poster read, "In Cinemas releasing worldwide October 2024."

The caption read, "Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER (calendar emoticon) Get ready to chase down the prey!"

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Recently, makers announced the new release date.

The sci-fi flick, which was supposed to be out in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on June 27.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin.

