Thalapathy 69: "Halamithi and Habibo Reunited": Pooja Hegde on Reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay

Following the massive success of Beast, fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are buzzing with anticipation as the two stars reunite for KVN Production's next big project, Thalapathy 69. The film's journey officially kicked off with a grand Muhurat Puja, marking the beginning of what promises to be another thrilling cinematic experience.Pooja Hegde herself is excited to work with Thalapathy once again. She took to Twitter to share her enthusiasm, stating, “Halamithi and Habibo reunited Back again with the cutest @actorvijay sir and ready to roll Let's create magic onscreen once more... May the cinematic Gods keep shining upon us .”

Her heartfelt words reflect the eagerness surrounding this highly anticipated collaboration. The chemistry between Vijay and Pooja in Beast was a key factor in the film's blockbuster performance. Their dynamic on-screen presence enthralled audiences and left fans craving more. With Thalapathy 69, they are set to recreate that magic, and expectations are sky-high. In addition to the lead pair, Thalapathy 69 boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and Mamitha Baiju.Apart from Thalapathy 69, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the action-thriller Deva, co-starring with Shahid Kapoor. She will also be featured in Surya 44 and has other big-ticket South Indian projects in the pipeline yet to be announced.