Thalapathy Vijay and team escape unhurt after earthquake tremors jolt Kashmir

The reports regarding massive earthquakes in various parts of Asia, including India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have left the entire world in deep shock. Amidst all of this, the shoot of actor Vijay's upcoming Tamil action-thriller Leo has been progressing at breakneck speed in Kashmir where the cast and crew were jolted with earthquake tremors at 6.5 scale.

As the tremor was felt in Kashmir, the team of Leo took to their Twitter page to confirm that everyone is safe. Seven Screen Studios, makers of Leo, took to Twitter to inform that they were safe by sharing a Vadivelu GIF from the Tamil film Chandramukhi. They wrote, "We are safe nanba! - Team #LEO (sic)." Going by the GIF, it is evident that the team felt the impact of the tremor. Leo marks the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. Tipped to be another gangster film laced with high action, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, and Priya Anand among others.

A couple of weeks ago, actor Sanjay Dutt joined the sets of the film. He plays the prime antagonist. The project marks his Tamil debut and will be his next major south release after last year’s KGF: Chapter 2. The team is expected to complete the Kashmir schedule by April and return to Chennai for a short break. A massive airport set is being erected in Hyderabad for the next schedule.