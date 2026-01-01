Thalapathy Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' delayed, official statement out

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 : The much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, has been postponed.

The film was originally planned to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Fans have been closely following every update related to Jana Nayagan, also titled Jana Neta in Hindi, as it is believed to be Vijay's final appearance on the big screen before he fully turns his focus towards politics and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the "heavy heart" behind the decision and said the postponement was due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us," the statement read.

"The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team," it further added.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor