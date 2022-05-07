Thaman promises to fund education of 'Telugu Indian Idol' contestant's son

Hyderabad, May 7 S. Thaman, who is awaiting the release of his next big-budget film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', is also a judge on the singing reality show, the 'Telugu Indian Idol'.

Thaman, moved by one of the contestant's words, promised to fund the latter son's education for the next three years.

Renu Kumar, a 'Telugu Indian Idol' contestant who impressed the judges with his singing performance, had his mother on stage to commemorate Mother's Day.

Renu Kumar revealed during his speech on stage that he struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and couldn't even afford his son's education.

Thaman, who comes from a similar background and had to stop his education to support his family at a young age, was obviously moved by Renu Kumar's situation.O

ther judges Nitya Menen and Karthik appreciated this gesture by Thaman.

