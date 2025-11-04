Thamma Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses Rs 120 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma maintained a steady run at the box office on its second Monday. The film collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore net, taking its total to Rs 121.80 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On November 3, 2025, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.08 percent. Morning shows saw 5.67 percent occupancy, while the afternoon, evening, and night shows reported 10.29 percent, 12.12 percent, and 12.23 percent respectively.
Thamma opened in theatres on October 21 during the Diwali weekend and received a strong response in its first week. The film earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day and collected Rs 108.4 crore in its first seven days. It continued to show steady performance over the second weekend, earning more than Rs 4 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.
Here is the day-wise box office collection of Thamma:
Day 1 (Tuesday): Rs 24 crore
Day 2 (Wednesday): Rs 18.6 crore
Day 3 (Thursday): Rs 13 crore
Day 4 (Friday): Rs 10 crore
Day 5 (Saturday): Rs 13.1 crore
Day 6 (Sunday): Rs 12.6 crore
Day 7 (1st Monday): Rs 4.3 crore
Day 8 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.75 crore
Day 9 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 3.65 crore
Day 10 (2nd Thursday): Rs 3.4 crore
Day 11 (2nd Friday): Rs 3 crore
Day 12 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.4 crore
Day 13 (2nd Sunday): Rs 4.5 crore
Day 14 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.5 crore
Despite facing competition from other releases, Thamma has managed to maintain its pace and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark if the current trend continues.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.
The film follows two lovers who face supernatural challenges and family opposition in a mystical setting. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sapthami Gowda and Faisal Malik.
