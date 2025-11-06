Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Thamma, the horror comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, continued to show a steady run at the box office in its third week. The film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 16, taking its total collection to about Rs 126.05 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film had a strong opening week with Rs 108.4 crore, followed by slower but stable numbers in its second week. On day sixteen, the film recorded 13.21 per cent occupancy in Hindi across theatres. Morning shows saw 7.42 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows saw 16.64 per cent, evening shows saw 16.48 per cent and night shows recorded 12.30 per cent.

Day-wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day 1 (Tuesday): Rs 24 crore

Day 2 (Wednesday): Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3 (Thursday): Rs 13 crore

Day 4 (Friday): Rs 10 crore

Day 5 (Saturday): Rs 13.1 crore

Day 6 (Sunday): Rs 12.6 crore

Day 7 (1st Monday): Rs 4.3 crore

Day 8 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 3.65 crore

Day 10 (2nd Thursday): Rs 3.4 crore

Day 11 (2nd Friday): Rs 3 crore

Day 12 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.4 crore

Day 13 (2nd Sunday): Rs 4.5 crore

Day 14 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.5 crore

Day 15 (3rd Tuesday): Rs 2.25 crore

Day 16 (3rd Wednesday): Rs 2 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 126.05 crore

The collection on Wednesday stayed close to Tuesday’s numbers and was higher than the Monday drop. The film has been holding on to stable weekday earnings, even after facing competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which also performed well through word of mouth. The arrival of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq may slow down Thamma’s earnings in the coming days.

According to reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.

The film follows two lovers who face supernatural challenges and family opposition in a mystical setting. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sapthami Gowda and Faisal Malik.

Thamma Movie Trailer